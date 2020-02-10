Allergan Q4 revenues up 7%; Vraylar sales up 88%

Allergan (AGN) Q4 results:

Revenues: $4,351M (+6.6%).

Key product sales: Botox: $1,020.2M (+7.9%); Restasis: $327.7M (-4.1%); Juvederm: $347.3M (+4.5%); Vraylar: $283.1M (+88.1%); Linzess/Constella: $238M (+12.5%); Ozurdex: $98.3M (+66.9%).

Net loss: ($317.2M) (+92.6%); loss/share: ($0.97) (+92.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,729.7M (+19.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $5.22 (+21.7%).

CF Ops: $7,238.7M (+28.3%).

FDA action and commercial launch is expected in H1 on Allergan's NDA for Bimatoprost Sustained-Release for reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The FDA is currently reviewing a BLA for Abicipar pegol in patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration. The FDA action is expected in mid-2020, with launch expected to follow.

The EMA is also reviewing a Marketing Authorisation Application for Abicipar in patients with nAMD. A decision is expected in H2.

Shares are up 1% premarket.

Previously: Allergan EPS beats by $0.69, beats on revenue (Feb. 10)