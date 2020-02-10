Edgewell ends merger deal with Harry's

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) says it's pulling the plug on its pursuit of Harry's following the filing of a lawsuit by the FTC.

Edgewell terminated its merger agreement with Harry's. In reaction, Harry's has informed the company that it intends to pursue litigation.

Looking ahead, Edgewell says it will now move forward as a standalone company and is pursuing its strategy to create value for shareholders.

EPC +5.81% premarket to $32.25.

Source: Press Release

