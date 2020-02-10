Foxconn delay 'shock' to Apple's system - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says Foxconn's production delay in getting workers back to a Chinese facility "will be a shock to the system" and further disrupt Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) supply chain.

Ives sees the disruption hitting Apple "on both its core iPhone franchise and AirPods unit production, which is already facing a short supply."

Ives estimates it will take one to two weeks for full production to resume once the coronavirus risk passes, pushing the timeline to late February or early March.

Continuing delays could lead to Apple hitting the low end of its wide guidance range, says Ives.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and $400 target for Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.