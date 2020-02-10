Taubman Centers Q4 portfolio NOI gains 4.6%

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) releases Q4 results earlier than scheduled after Simon Property announced its agreement to acquire a controlling stake in the mall REIT in a $3.6B deal.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 91 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 90 cents and improved from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding restructuring charges, costs related to shareholder activism, and other charges, TCO's Q4 FFO per share was 97 cents vs. 91 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total portfolio net operating income growth at its beneficial interest, excluding lease cancellation income, was 4.6%; comparable center NOI, excluding lease cancellation income, fell 0.1% and was up 1.7% at its share.

Q4 comparable center tenant sales per square foot rose 2.7% Y/Y.

Average rent per square foot of $55.89 for the quarter increased 0.8%.

Ending occupancy in comparable centers was 94.3% at year-end, down 0.6% from Dec. 31, 2018.

Taubman cancels its earnings call which was scheduled for Feb. 13 at 10:00 AM ET.

Instead, Simon will conduct a conference call to discuss its proposed acquisition of 80% of Taubman at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Taubman Centers FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 10)