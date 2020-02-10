Tesla +7% as Shanghai workers roll in

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 6.96% in premarket action to climb back over $800 on reports that employees are back at work at the Gigafactory Shanghai. Anecdotal reports suggest more limited activity than normal at the site, although Tesla appears to be ahead of other automakers in getting back to business.

Elsewhere in Teslaverse: There is also some loose speculation from a Forbes contributor on Google acquiring Tesla at $1,500 per share and ARK Research is saying Tesla is at least 3 years ahead of its competition in autonomous electric vehicle technology.

