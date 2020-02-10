HC2 eyes Continental Insurance sale, explores options for DBM Global

Feb. 10, 2020 8:12 AM ET
  • HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) +1.1% pre-market after saying it is in advanced talks for a potential sale of its 100%-owned indirect subsidiaries, Continental Insurance Group and Continental General Insurance Co.
  • The company also says it has retained Jefferies to explore strategic options including a potential sale for DBM Global, its 92%-owned construction unit.
  • Net proceeds from any divestitures will be used to reduce debt at the holding company level.
  • HC2 announced a $250M sale of its Global Marine-related assets less than two weeks ago.
