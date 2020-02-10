Motorcar Parts of America down on earnings miss

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) reports Adjusted net sales growth of 7% in Q3.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 26.9%.

Operating margin rate advanced 610 bps to 7.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.8% to $16.49M.

The company expects FY2020 net sales to be ~$534M and adjusted net sales to be ~$539M, with sales momentum improving in Q4.

“Notwithstanding industry sales softness and the deferral of certain product orders late in the quarter, we achieved record sales and generated record cash flow from operations and improved margins. Our strategic investments are creating a transformative platform for growth, as we expand our position within the $125 billion aftermarket hard parts industry,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America.

MPAA -2.54% premarket.

