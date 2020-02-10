Seeking Alpha
Healthcare  | On the Move

Cantor upgrades Adverum on positive ADVM-022 data

About: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 (139% upside) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares up 8% premarket.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) initiated with Buy rating and $36 (38% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Company.

Well Health Technologies (WELL CN) initiated with Hold rating and C$1.80 (5% downside risk) price target at Canaccord. U.S. ticker: (OTCPK:WLYYF).

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) upgraded to Overweight with a $21 (105% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 20% premarket on positive gene therapy data.