Climate activists seek to oust JPMorgan's lead independent director

A nonprofit group called Majority Action is embarking on a fight to remove the longest-serving member of JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) board, former Exxon chief and longtime climate change skeptic Lee R. Raymond, Bloomberg reports.

Majority Action says Raymond's role as lead independent director and his close ties to Big Oil compromises JPMorgan's ability to react to the climate change crisis.

A member of JPMorgan's board for 33 years, he has received special approval to stay on longer than the board's own retirement age of 72; his tenure on the board is three times longer than what JPMorgan's asset-management arm considers appropriate for independent directors across most of the world.

JPMorgan had $44B of loans out to the oil and gas industry at the end of September 2019, the most after Citigroup, Bloomberg reports; that accounts for 4.7% of JPMorgan's corporate total, down slightly from a year earlier.

The article also points out that the bank has extended credit to an energy-investment firm run by one of Raymond's triplet sons and companies connected to Energy & Minerals Group, a private equity firm run by another of the triplets.

A JPMorgan spokesman told Bloomberg that that the firm supports the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and is more than halfway to its target of facilitating $200B of clean-energy financing through 2025.