McKesson launches split-off of Change Healthcare stake

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) commences an exchange offer for the split-off of its subsidiary, SpinCo, that holds its stake in healthcare data analytics shop Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), the next step in its plan to exit from its investment.

Holders of MCK common stock will have the opportunity to exchange some or all of their shares for SpinCo common stock at a 7% discount (subject to an upper limit), or $107.53 of SpinCo common per $100 of MCK common. The upper limit is 11.4086 shares of SpinCo for each MCK share.

It will put up 175,995,192 SpinCo shares in the exchange offer.

MCK is up a fraction premarket.