Diamond Offshore posts easy Q4 beat, wins North Sea rig extension

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) +4.8% pre-market after posting a lighter than expected Q4 loss and a 19% Y/Y rise in revenue despite lower dayrates than a year ago.

Diamond says it secured $620M of backlog in 2019, including $50M in Q4 related to a 12-month contract extension for the Ocean Patriot in the U.K. North Sea; as of Jan. 1, the company's total contracted backlog was $1.6B, excluding a $100M margin commitment from a customer.

The company's average dayrate in Q4 dropped to $264K from $315K in the year-ago quarter, but utilization increased to 59% from 46% a year earlier; operational efficiency slipped to 94.9% from 95.4% in the prior-year period.