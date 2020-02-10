Ryanair lower after CMO quits

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is down 2.10% in Dublin trading off a mix of news.

Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs plans to leave his position in April after six years at the job, according to a Reuters exclusive.

Jacobs says he's leaving the company to pursue other challenges.

On the financial front, the budget carrier posted a €88M profit for Q4

Ryanair management also fired off an interesting coronavirus update today, saying bookings could increase as more European travelers book vacations closer to home.