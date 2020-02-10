Climate activists target BlackRock's Paris office

Climate activists barricaded BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) Paris office as the world's largest asset manager becomes a lightning rod for demonstrations in France.

One activist interviewed on an online live feed said the blockade is a protest against the French government's inaction on climate issues.

Dozens of protesters entered the building and walls were covered with graffiti as police tried to cordon off the area.

The protest follow BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's warning last month about the impact climate change will have in finance and vowed that the company will take steps to address climate change issues across the thousands of companies in which it invests.

Last month, BlackRock offices in France were stormed during protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reports on speculation that the company had helped shape the plan.