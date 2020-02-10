Myovant up 11% premarket on long-term relugolix data

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) perks up 11% premarket on modest volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 3 open-label extension study, LIBERTY, evaluating once-daily oral relugolix, combined with estradiol and norethindrone, in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

The response rate at year one was 87.7% while bone mineral density was maintained.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and publication.

The company will include the data in its U.S. marketing application that it expects to file in April.