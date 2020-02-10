Cruise line stock seen riding out coronavirus

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis reminds that the least exposed cruise line operator amid the coronavirus anxiety in the sector is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH).

Curtis notes that NCLH derives less that one-half of one percent of its passengers from China.

However, investors may have to ride out a few waves before catching the bounceback rally. "In this market gripped by fear, however, NCLH's relative exposure probably doesn't matter until the news is out of the headlines," he notes.

Also intriguing: The recent downturn in the stock pushed up the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating to Bullish from Neutral for the first time since last July.