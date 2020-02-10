Nomura points to bookings weakness at Carnival and Royal Caribbean

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis weighs in on the impact of coronavirus on current bookings for cruise line operators Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).

"We believe that over the last five or six days volumes have fallen from 5% to 15%, as Coronavirus headlines continue to dominate the news cycle and more ships are forced to quarantine passengers," he writes.

"The trend of lower booking volumes in the near term could worsen. Earlier today, RCL’s Anthem of the Seas returned from cruising the Bahamas with 12 passengers (all Chinese nationals) suspected of carrying the Coronavirus," he notes.

Nomura keeps a Buy rating on both stocks on confidence in the long-term stories.