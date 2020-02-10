Just Energy reports lower than expected Q3 Base EBITDA and free cash flow; revises 2020 guidance

Just Energy (NYSE:JE) is down 7.3% in pre-market as the company reports Q3 sales decline 10% Y/Y to C$658M on decrease in the residential customer base, resulting in lower revenue resulted in lower gross margin and base EBITDA.

Total Residential Customer Equivalent decreased 5% to 3.5M.

Gross margin decreased 13% to C$142.5M, and base EBITDA of C$38M, down 34%.

The impact of a reduction in residential customer base was partly offset by cost containment activities and improved collection performance.

The company says that it is is on pace to realize ~C$60M in administrative, selling and capital cost savings in FY2020.

Revises FY2020 base EBITDA guidance to $150M - $170M (compared to prior guidance of C$180M - C$200M)

Forecasts lower 2020 free cash flow of ~C$0M - C$20M, down from $50M to $70M

JE previously announced strategic review and anticipates announcing a decision by June 30, 2020.

