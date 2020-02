TSLA, INO among premarket gainers

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) +80% on positive TTP399 data.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) +52% on being acquired by Simon Property Group.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) +21% after Q4 results.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) +19% on capital transactions.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) +19% on new gene therapy data.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) +11% after Taubman buyout.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) +10% on imaging concordant with traditional cytogenetics in landmark leukemia study.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) +9% after Q3 result.

Planet Green Holdings (NYSEMKT:PLAG) +9% on entering into financing transaction.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) +8% .

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) +8% on new stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +7% as Shanghai workers roll in.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) +7% on Victoria's Secret development.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +6% as FDA accepts Aquestive's Libervant NDA.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) +6% after Q4 results.