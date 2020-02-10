Eni's Versalis plants to restart by end of H1

Eni (NYSE:E) says its Versalis chemical subsidiary plans to restart biomass and bioethanol production plants in northern Italy by the end of this year's H1.

Eni says the industrial plant in Crescentino, Piedmont, will produce bioethanol and has been upgraded with a €15M-plus ($16.4M) investment.

Separately, the company says Eni New Energy has started production at a photovoltaic plant in southern Italy.

Eni the plant in Sardinia has a capacity of 31 MW and is expected to generate 50 GWh/year of power.