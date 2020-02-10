Golub Capital Q1 net investment spread narrows

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of 35 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 34 cents and is unchanged from 35 cents in Q4 2019.

Adjusted net investment income per share of 33 cents for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019, also unchanged from the previous quarter.

Q1 total investment income of $78.6M trails the consensus of $90.6M and increased from $49.0M in Q4 2019.

Q1 net investment commitments totaled $271.1M vs. $130.4M in the prior quarter.

Q1 weighted average net investment spread of 4.4% narrowed from 4.8% in the previous quarter and 4.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value of $16.66 per share at Dec. 31, 2019 fell from $16.76 at Sept. 30, 2019.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, Golub had investments in 250 portfolio companies with total fair value of $4.33B and had investments in Senior Loan Fund LLC and GCIC SLF LLC with a total fair value of $119.1M.

Compares with investments in 241 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $4.17B and investments in SLF and GCIC SLF with total fair value of $123.6M at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 10:30 AM ET; (800) 698-0339.

Previously: Golub Capital BDC EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 10)