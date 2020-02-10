WWE -3.1% amid two-notch cut at Wells Fargo

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is 3.1% lower premarket following a two-notch downgrade at Wells Fargo after "two many misfires" for any near-future interest from investors.

The firm cut WWE to Underweight from Overweight, and slashed its price target to $36 from $80, implying 15% downside.

There are several longer-term downside risks, Steven Cahall writes, including potential disappointments from the India and Middle East deals, elevated operating expenditure growth and longer-term concerns about distribution rights values.

Meanwhile, monetizing the WWE Network may be incremental but "we're not convinced this will be an earnings game-changer."

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.