CNA +6.8% after dividend boost, Q4 beat

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) bounces 6.8% after the firm announces a special dividend of $2.00 per share and boosts its quarterly dividend by 5.7% to 35 cents per share.

Q4 core EPS of 97 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 93 cents and compares with a loss of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding third party captives, Q4 Property & Casualty Operations generated gross written premiums of $1.89B, up 8% Y/Y, and net written premiums of $1.75B, up 6%.

Q4 Property & Casualty Operations underlying combined ratio of 94.9% vs. 98.0% a year earlier.

Q4 net investment income, after tax was $443M, including $56M from limited partnerships and common stock investments; compares with net investment income of $279M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: CNA Financial EPS beats by $0.04 (Feb. 10)