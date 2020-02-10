B. Riley offers $50M of senior notes

B. Riley Financial (RILY -1% ) starts a public offering of $50M of senior notes due 2025.

Expects to grant greenshoe option for additional senior notes to cover over-allotments.

B. Riley Financial and this issuance of notes both received an investment-grade rating of BBB+ from Egan-Jones Rating.

Plans to use 20% of proceeds to redeem a portion of its existing 7.50% senior notes due 2027 and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying debt, making capital expenditures, and funding working capital.