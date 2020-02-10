EVI Industries to acquire Commercial Laundry Equipment Company

EVI Industries (NYSEMKT:EVI) to acquire substantially all the assets and certain liabilities of Richmond, VA based Commercial Laundry Equipment Company. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands EVI’s sales and service presence in the Mid-Atlantic U.S., which coincides with EVI’s strategy.

Commercial Laundry Equipment will continue to operate under its existing name, with its existing people, and under the leadership of Tom Brittle, President of Commercial Laundry Equipment.

The transaction is expected to close upon the satisfaction of closing conditions. Consideration includes a combination of cash and EVI common stock.