Stocks start little changed; energy sector remains weak

Stocks waver between small gains and losses in a relatively quiet morning; S&P and Dow both flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

The death toll for the coronavirus has climbed to more than 900 in mainland China, exceeding the 2003 SARS outbreak, and the World Health Organization warns the growth of new cases could accelerate further.

European bourses trade modestly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.3% , U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.6% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.5% .

In the U.S., consumer discretionary ( +0.5% ) and real estate ( +0.3% ) are the early leaders among the S&P 500 sectors, while energy sector ( -1.1% ) adds to its big YTD losses.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields down 2 bps to 1.37% and 1.56%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.74.