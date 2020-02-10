Albemarle seeks to monitor water scarcity in Atacama salt flat

Albemarle (ALB +2% ) quietly filed a proposal in December for a network to monitor water supplies beneath Chile's parched Atacama salt flat, Reuters reports.

The move is an indication of how important it has become for miners to prove their lithium supplies are sustainable as they court automakers preparing for the anticipated increased use of electric vehicles, according to the report.

"What we're seeing is a scrutiny of how lithium is being produced, and particularly, in the Salar de Atacama," Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, Albemarle's Chile manager, told Reuters.

She said a team from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) - which expects to produce 1.5M electric vehicles by 2025 - visited Atacama last month to explore the social and environmental impact of mining operations there.

For Albemarle, the world's largest lithium producer, resolving the water issue is a "business decision," Lenny-Pessagno says, adding the company is open to working with other miners on the matter including rival SQM.