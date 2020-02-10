Alexandria Real Estate files for $850M stock offering

As part of the stock offering, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE +0.5% ) may also enter forward sale agreements, under which forward sales agents would borrow from third parties a number of shares and then sell them.

Under forward sale agreements, ARE would not receive any proceeds from the sale of borrowed shares by a forward seller until the transaction is physically settled at a later date.

Expects to use proceeds for general working capital and corporate purposes, which may include reducing debt under its commercial paper program, reducing the outstanding balance of its senior line of credit, repaying other debt, or the selective development, redevelopment, or acquisition of properties.