Kodiak Sciences up 9% on positive early-stage KSI-301 data

Kodiak Sciences (KOD +9% ) announces encouraging results from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate with a potential dosing interval of three months or longer, in patients with treatment-naïve wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The data were presented at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration Annual Meeting in Miami.

84% of wet AMD eyes and 76% of DME eyes were extended to four months or longer after the last loading dose before receiving the first retreatment. 55% of wet AMD eyes and 64% of DME eyes were extended to six months.

By comparison, Regeneron's (REGN +1.2% ) Eylea (aflibercept) is administered every four weeks for the first three months, then every eight weeks thereafter.

A pivotal Phase 2 study in wet AMD, DAZZLE, comparing KSI-301 to Eylea was launched in October 2019. Additional pivotal trials in RVO and DME will be initiated this year.