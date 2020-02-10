RealNetworks CEO Rob Glaser to invest into the Company; shares +12%

Rob Glaser, the Company's Founder, CEO, and largest shareholder will acquire ~8M shares of RealNetworks (RNWK +12.9% ) Series B Preferred Stock, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of ~$10M.

Mr. Glaser will purchase the Series B Preferred Stock at a price of $1.24/share, the closing price of the Company's common stock on Feb. 7, 2020.

RNWK expects to close the transaction before market close on Feb. 10, 2020 and intends to use the net proceeds primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes.