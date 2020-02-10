Liberty Global, Netflix extend partnership

Liberty Global (LBTYA -1.7% ) and Netflix (NFLX +1.9% ) have a three-year extension to their distribution deal, where Liberty offers Netflix access to 11M video customers in Europe.

That covers six countries under Liberty's Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC brands.

The two companies had signed a multi-year deal in 2016 covering countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, before Liberty Latin America (LILA -1.1% ) spun off from its parent.

About half of Virgin Media's V6 video subscribers regularly access Netflix content on their television sets, Liberty says.