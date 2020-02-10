United Tech's Collins to expand landing systems operations

United Technologies' (UTX +0.3% ) Collins Aerospace Systems unit says it plans to spend a combined $225M to open a new landing systems facility in Fort Worth, Tex., and expand its carbon brake manufacturing facility in Spokane, Wash.

Collins says the new 110K sq. ft. facility in Fort Worth will perform wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul operations, as well as landing gear assembly.

In Spokane, Collins says it will expand its existing carbon brake manufacturing facility by more than 50%, adding 75K sq. ft. via three new buildings.

An $80M expansion of the company's carbon brake manufacturing facility in Pueblo, Colo., began in 2015 and is expected to be completed next year.