Trendforce cuts iPhone estimate after Foxconn delay

Hon Hai/Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) received approval to resume production at its Zhengzhou facility but hasn't been allowed to start back up in Shenzhen, according to Reuters sources.

Foxconn mainly assembles Apple's (AAPL -0.7% ) iPhones in Zhengzhou, but some assembly occurs in Shenzhen, which is also the company's Chinese HQ.

About 16K people (or under 10% of facility employees) have returned to work in Zhengzhou.

Market research firm Trendforce cuts its March quarter iPhone production forecast by about 10% to 41M.

