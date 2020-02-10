Xerox's new bid could force HP reconsideration - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers thinks the raised Xerox (XRX +1.7% ) bid for HP (HPQ +1.8% ) "will likely force HP management to seriously consider" the request for three weeks of due diligence.

The analyst reiterates his belief that a takeover would require a $25/share bid or higher, a dollar higher than the newest offer.

Rakers: "We continue to view Xerox’s year 3 run-rate synergy target of $2B as ambitious and believe that the debt load of the combined entity would be burdensome."

Wells Fargo maintains an Equal-Weight rating and $22 price target. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.