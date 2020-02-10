MKM Partners puts a number on Victoria's Secret

MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer believes L Brands (NYSE:LB) management will support a buyout of Victoria's Secret by Sycamore Partners.

Meyer notes Sycamore has a history of acquiring brands that are unprofitable or under duress and has paid a steep haircut to sales volume.

"Assuming a multiple of 0.3X-0.5X puts the price of Victoria's Secret at $2bn-$3.4bn. We believe LB would use the proceeds of a sale to pay down a significant portion of its existing long-term debt of $5.477bn," estimates Meyer.