Glencore, Samsung SDI ink cobalt supply deal

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it signed a five-year deal to supply battery maker Samsung SDI with as much as 21K metric tons of cobalt, in anticipation of a boom in demand for electric vehicles.

The agreement will see Glencore sending the equivalent of 45% of its 2019 cobalt production, or 63% of its expected total output for 2020, to Samsung.

Glencore produced 46.3K metric tons of cobalt last year, 10% more than in 2018, but expects to generate only 29K mt this year after shutting down its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year.

The supply going to the battery maker will come mainly from the company's Katanga mine, also in the DRC.