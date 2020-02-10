BTIG sees 'material improvement' to Ocwen book value

Ocwen Financial (OCN +5.3% ) continues upward momentum after issuing some preliminary Q4 results last week and announcing a $5M stock buyback program.

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna notes that Ocwen's Q4 book value reaching $412M and its expected $47M benefit related to Current Expected Credit Loss accounting will increase the company's pro forma book value to ~$459M, or $3.38 per share, "a material improvement compared to our previous estimates that had through BV per share falling as low as $2.75 per share before beginning to rise again."

The company's increased origination volume outlook "is especially encouraging because it will provide a material source of MSR sourcing/growth that should stabilize the portfolio," Bologna writes.

Bologna has a Neutral rating on Ocwen, which agrees with its Quant rating.