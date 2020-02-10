Nio posts weak deliveries in January

Nio (NIO -2% ) trades lower after providing an update on deliveries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The EV automaker says it delivered 1,598 vehicles during the month, including 1,493 ES6s and 105 ES8s.

Nio points to a reduction in business days in January due to the comparatively earlier Chinese New Year holiday in 2020 and the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Looking ahead to February, we expect a reduction in vehicle production and deliveries, compared to the months of peak sales last year, as the Chinese government postponed the return to work from Chinese New Year holiday for most businesses across the country in an effort to fight the outbreak. We will keep monitoring the situation and continue being part of the joint efforts from the government and all parties in China and across the world against the outbreak."

