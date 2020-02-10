Amazon wants to depose Trump in JEDI challenge

Amazon (AMZN +1.8% ) wants to depose President Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and former Defense Secretary James Mattis in its legal battle against a $10B Pentagon cloud contract that was awarded to Microsoft (MSFT +1.6% ).

Amazon was initially viewed as the favorite to win the JEDI contract.

Last July, President Trump said he was looking into the contract after Amazon rivals protested the bidding process.

Microsoft was awarded the contract in October, and Amazon followed by filing its protest notice with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

An AWS spokesperson, to CNBC: "President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as President and Commander in Chief to interfere with government functions – including federal procurements – to advance his personal agenda. The preservation of public confidence in the nation’s procurement process requires discovery and supplementation of the administrative record, particularly in light of President Trump’s order to ‘screw Amazon.’ The question is whether the President of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of the DoD to pursue his own personal and political ends."