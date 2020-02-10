Morgan Stanley sees GM doubling in bull case scenario

Morgan Stanley slots in General Motors (GM +0.5% ) as its top auto pick.

"We believe GM’s efforts to electrify the fleet and cut emissions help drive broader cost margin improvement and capital return, supporting a bull case of $10 EPS and a blue sky $100 stock price," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

The blue sky scenario from Jonas includes a 2020 EPS forecast of $5.80, elimination of Cruise/Mobility losses of $1.2B, returning GM China to $1B of earnings, achieving breakeven for non-China GM and a contribution from GM Financial of $2.5B in EBIT.

The MS base case price target is $46 and the bull case PT is $70 (107% upside). The average sell-side PT is $46.58.