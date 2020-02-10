Roku jumps as optimism builds for earnings

Ahead of earnings set for after the close Thursday, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 6.4% and back to a two-week high as anticipation grows for positive results.

Susquehanna says video ad checks are still positive, which should bode well for revenues. It's also on a "positive trajectory" in terms of users and engagement, the firm says. It has a $150 price target.

D.A. Davidson reiterated its Buy rating ahead of the results as well, saying investors look to be underestimating Roku's ability to "exploit the OTT secular shift" in the long term. It has a $185 price target, implying 40% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. ROKU has a Quant Rating of Neutral.