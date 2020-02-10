nVent Electric acquires WBT Business

nVent Electric (NVT +0.5% ) announces the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of WBT LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of cable tray. WBT business will become part of nVent’s Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment, marketed as part of the nVent CADDY product line.

WBT is an innovative and customer-focused business, Centralia, IL-based, and has ~40 employees supporting manufacturing in Centralia and Chandler, AZ.

This acquisition advances nVent’s Data Center and Networking Solutions set; expands cable management and pathway offerings for DNS, commercial and industrial applications; and extends nVent’s innovation in cost-efficient, labor-saving connections.