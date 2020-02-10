Credit Suisse to re-enter Europe ETF market after almost a decade away

Credit Suisse's (CS +0.7% ) asset management arm is jumping back into the exchange-traded fund business after leaving the market almost 10 years ago when it sold its European unit to BlackRock.

The Swiss bank says it will convert three of its index funds into ETFs that will trade on the Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana, and SIX Swiss Exchange.

Credit Suisse oversees CHF 132B ($135B) in index products in the region.

“The strategic importance of ETFs will further increase in the future as digital sales platforms gain greater significance,” said Michel Degen, head of Credit Suisse Asset Management Switzerland and EMEA, in the release.

The European ETF market is getting more competitive with Goldman Sachs Asset Management launching its business in the region last year and BMO Global Asset Management getting out.