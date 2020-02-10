Consumers, the engine of U.S. growth, still feel good, NY Fed says

Consumers don't expect inflation to emerge as an issue anytime soon, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's January 2020 Survey of Consumer Expectations.

They're also confident about keeping their jobs and expect household spending to edge up.

Median inflation expectations at both one-year and three-year horizons are unchanged at 2.5% and median inflation uncertainty fell slightly for both time horizons.

Expected earnings growth expectations increased to 2.6% for one-year ahead, up from 2.2% in December.

Median household spending growth expectations increased 10 basis points to 3.0% in January, but remains below its trailing 12-month average of 3.2%.

Meanwhile, median expected household income growth was unchanged at 2.9% in January for the third straight month.

The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months declined 0.7 percentage point to 14.7% in January and the mean perceived probability of finding a job (if one's current job was lost) increased to 59.8% in January from 58.8% in December.