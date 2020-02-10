Hasbro Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HAS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.