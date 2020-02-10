Sealed Air Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SEE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.