Arch Coal rated Buy at Benchmark, seeing opportunity after selloff

Arch Coal (ARCH +1.5% ) starts higher as Benchmark initiates the stock with a Buy rating and $75 price target, seeing an opportunity following a 29% drop over the past three months, particularly given the negative sentiment toward coal.

Benchmark analyst Mark Levin also notes comments from ArcelorMittal's earnings call last week that steel demand in key U.S. export markets such as Europe and Brazil is showing some early signs of bottoming.

For Arch specifically, Benchmark estimates it will generate 70% of its 2020 EBITDA from the sale of metallurgical coal, which figures to grow as the company's Leer South met project comes online in mid-2021.

The company also is awaiting a decision from the Federal Trade Commission on its proposed Powder River Basin joint venture with Peabody Energy, and Levin thinks the deal has better than a 50/50 shot at moving forward.

Benchmark believes Arch is well positioned for 2021 and beyond by adding low-cost met volumes from Leer South, improving its product mix, returning capex to more normalized levels, and support from a strong balance sheet and plenty of liquidity.

Arch's Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.