National Retail Properties Q4 Earnings Preview

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.70 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.7M (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NNN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward.