Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach

The U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers for breaking into the computer systems of Equifax (EFX -0.4% ) in 2017 and stealing sensitive personal information of almost half of all American citizens, U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr announces.

"For years, we have witnessed China’s voracious appetite for the personal data of Americans, including the theft of personnel records from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the intrusion into Marriott hotels, and Anthem health insurance company, and now the wholesale theft of credit and other information from Equifax," Barr said in a statement.

The hackers broke in Equifax's network through a vulnerability in the company's dispute resolution website, the Department of Justice said.

The U.S. government doesn't normally bring criminal charges against members of another country's military or intelligence services outside of the U.S., the Justice Department said. But there are exceptions in cases of "indiscriminate theft of vast amounts of sensitive personal data of civilians."

Previously: Equifax to pay $671M to settle data breach suit, regulatory probes (July 22, 2019)