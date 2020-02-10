Intellia up 5% on new data from CRSPR/Cas9 programs

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA +4.7% ) perks up, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of its program updates:

NTLA-5001 in AML: Data show that the company's approach using CRISPR engineering to develop a homogeneous T cell product produced superior function toward targets in vitro. IND to be submitted to FDA in H1.

NTLA-2001 for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR): IND to be filed mid-year.

CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE): In non-human primates, the knockout of the KLKB1 gene resulted in a 90% reduction in kallikrein activity, a level that should produce a clinically meaningful impact on HAE attack rates. Kallikrein plays a key role in the release of bradykinin, a blood vessel-dilating peptide that causes vascular leakage and angioedema in HAE sufferers. The company expects to nominate a candidate in H1.