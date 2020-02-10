Google drops plan to buy stake in Africa's biggest wind park

Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY -1.1% ) says Google has pulled out of its plan to purchase a 12.5% stake in Africa's largest wind farm, the 310 MW Lake Turkana project in Kenya.

Vestas blames Google's decision to pull out on "delays relating primarily to the transmission line" for the $679M project, which once had been scheduled for completion in 2016.

"As Vestas' strategy doesn't include being a long-term wind park owner, we're currently in commercial dialogues with potential buyers of our shares," the company says.

Lake Turkana would have been Google's second African renewable energy investment after the Jasper solar project in South Africa.